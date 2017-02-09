Report : Wells Fargo Likely To Eliminate 2016 Bonuses For Top Executives

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wells Fargo":

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co.(WFC) board is likely to eliminate annual bonuses for 2016 for some top executives following the bank's sales-practices scandal, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.





The board met in late January and discussed withholding bonuses for senior executives including Chief Executive Timothy Sloan and Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry. The board is expected to finalize its decision, which could affect annual incentive awards that are paid in cash or stock, in coming weeks, the Journal reported.

According to the report, the cut to compensation isn't meant to reflect culpability on the part of the executives in connection with the sales-practices scandal. Rather it is meant to show accountability for the bank's overall performance.

The board is continuing with its investigation into the scandal, which erupted last September when Wells Fargo entered into a $185 million settlement and enforcement action with regulators over sales practices that included staff opening accounts without customers' knowledge

