Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Reports 37% Rise In Q4 Profit
09.02.17 12:50
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $353 million, or $3.04 per share. This was higher than $258 million, or $2.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $1.23 billion. This was up from $1.10 billion last year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $353 Mln. vs. $258 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.8% -EPS (Q4): $3.04 vs. $2.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.3% -Revenue (Q4): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.8%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|359,00 $
|353,25 $
|5,75 $
|+1,63%
|09.02./17:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US75886F1075
|881535
|452,96 $
|325,35 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|338,60 €
|+1,82%
|16:33
|Stuttgart
|338,55 €
|+2,21%
|08:04
|Düsseldorf
|338,50 €
|+1,91%
|09:52
|Nasdaq
|359,00 $
|+1,63%
|17:06
|Frankfurt
|334,65 €
|+1,49%
|15:37
|Hamburg
|338,50 €
|+1,36%
|08:10
|Berlin
|336,56 €
|+0,64%
|08:06
|München
|337,04 €
|0,00%
|08:06
