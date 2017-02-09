Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Regeneron Pharmaceuticals":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Reports 37% Rise In Q4 Profit




09.02.17 12:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $353 million, or $3.04 per share. This was higher than $258 million, or $2.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $1.23 billion. This was up from $1.10 billion last year.


Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $353 Mln. vs. $258 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.8% -EPS (Q4): $3.04 vs. $2.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.3% -Revenue (Q4): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.8%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
359,00 $ 353,25 $ 5,75 $ +1,63% 09.02./17:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US75886F1075 881535 452,96 $ 325,35 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		338,60 € +1,82%  16:33
Stuttgart 338,55 € +2,21%  08:04
Düsseldorf 338,50 € +1,91%  09:52
Nasdaq 359,00 $ +1,63%  17:06
Frankfurt 334,65 € +1,49%  15:37
Hamburg 338,50 € +1,36%  08:10
Berlin 336,56 € +0,64%  08:06
München 337,04 € 0,00%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
38 Amerikanische Biotechs 12.11.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...