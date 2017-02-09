RBA Chief Says Economy Will Return To Reasonable Growth In Q4

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia's economy is likely to return to reasonable growth in the fourth quarter, Reserve Bank of Australia's Governor Philip Lowe said Thursday.





He said the decline in gross domestic product in the September quarter largely reflected a confluence of temporary factors. With the end of the unwinding of the mining investment boom in sight, the economy is in reasonable shape, he added.

Inflation is not expected to fall further instead, underlying inflation is forecast to rise gradually over the next couple of years, Lowe said in Sydney.

Further, he observed that the number of job vacancies and job ads signal some strengthening in employment growth. Nonetheless, the bank forecast the unemployment rate to remain close to its current level for some time to come.

Concluding his speech, Lowe said the Bank's central scenario is for some pick-up in economic growth and for inflation to move gradually higher.

