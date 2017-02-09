Puma AG Q4 Net Loss Widens, EBIT Climbs; Sees Higher Results In FY17

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Puma":

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - German sportswear firm Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (PMMAF.



PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net loss was 4.6 million euros, compared to loss of 4.3 million euros last year. Loss per share was 0.31 euro, compared to loss of 0.29 euro a year ago.

Operating result or EBIT climbed 30% to 14 million euros. Gross profit margin went up 180 basis points to 44.6%.

Sales increased 9 percent to 958.2 million euros with growth across all regions and product segments. Sales increased 10% on a currency adjusted basis.

Further, the company said it will propose an increase of the dividend to 0.75 euro per share for the financial year 2016 from 0.50 euro last year.

Looking ahead, the company said it feels confident to continue to see revenue growth and a significant increase in earnings again in 2017.

For the full year 2017, the company expects that currency-adjusted net sales will increase at a high single-digit rate. The gross profit margin is forecasted to improve to approximately 46.0% from 45.7% last year.

PUMA expects that EBIT for the full year 2017 would come in between 170 million euros and 190 million euros. Net earnings will also continue to improve significantly in 2017.

