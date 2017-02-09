Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Puma":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Puma AG Q4 Net Loss Widens, EBIT Climbs; Sees Higher Results In FY17




09.02.17 10:55
dpa-AFX


HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - German sportswear firm Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (PMMAF.

PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net loss was 4.6 million euros, compared to loss of 4.3 million euros last year. Loss per share was 0.31 euro, compared to loss of 0.29 euro a year ago.


Operating result or EBIT climbed 30% to 14 million euros. Gross profit margin went up 180 basis points to 44.6%.


Sales increased 9 percent to 958.2 million euros with growth across all regions and product segments. Sales increased 10% on a currency adjusted basis.


Further, the company said it will propose an increase of the dividend to 0.75 euro per share for the financial year 2016 from 0.50 euro last year.


Looking ahead, the company said it feels confident to continue to see revenue growth and a significant increase in earnings again in 2017.


For the full year 2017, the company expects that currency-adjusted net sales will increase at a high single-digit rate. The gross profit margin is forecasted to improve to approximately 46.0% from 45.7% last year.


PUMA expects that EBIT for the full year 2017 would come in between 170 million euros and 190 million euros. Net earnings will also continue to improve significantly in 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
279,35 € 274,70 € 4,65 € +1,69% 09.02./17:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006969603 696960 289,05 € 167,15 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		276,599 € +0,26%  16:09
Xetra 279,35 € +1,69%  17:09
Frankfurt 278,982 € +1,45%  17:10
Nasdaq OTC Other 308,4099 $ +1,44%  01.02.17
Stuttgart 278,85 € +1,33%  13:30
Düsseldorf 277,10 € +0,84%  09:52
Hamburg 275,12 € -1,45%  08:09
Hannover 275,12 € -1,45%  08:10
München 276,03 € -1,60%  08:02
Berlin 274,05 € -1,71%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
73 Puma die Erfolgsaktie 10.11.16
5 Ist bei Puma die Luft raus? 30.03.11
207 Langfrist- Depot- Vergleich 200. 25.10.10
67 Puma - In riesigen Sprüngen (D. 26.02.10
2 PUMA - Chartbild verbessert 22.05.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...