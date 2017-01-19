 Publication of Final Terms

Erweiterte Funktionen


o   Amended and Restated Final Terms dated 21 January 2014 (the "Final Terms") relating to the issue of EUR 1,000,000,000 Covered Bonds due January 2014


o   Second amended and restated final terms dated 25 January 2011, as amended and restated on 21 January 2014 and on 18 January 2017, with the amendments coming into effect on 20 January 2017



The Final Terms should be read in conjunction with the relevant Prospectus dated 20 January 2011.



http://hugin.info/134857/R/2072326/778787.pdf



Rui Coimbra Taguspark,  EdifÃ­cio 1 Piso 0, Ala B 2744-002 Porto Salvo PORTUGAL


Telephone : +351 211 131 080 Fax : +351 211 136 982 Email : investors@millenniumbcp.pt



