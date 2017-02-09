Pound Rises Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


09.02.17 10:23
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Thursday.


The pound rose to 1-week highs 0.8501 against the euro, 1.2571 against the U.S. dollar and 1.2519 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8547, 1.2497 and 1.2451, respectively.


Against the yen, the pound advanced to a 6-day high 141.24 from an early low of 140.04.


If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.83 against the euro, 1.28 against the greenback, 1.27 against the franc and 147.00 against the yen.


