Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Advances Against Majors




19.01.17 11:00
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The pound rose to an 8-day high of 141.43 against the yen, from an early low of 140.37.


Against the U.S. dollar, the franc and the euro. the pound edged up to 1.2335, 1.2396 and 0.8645 from early lows of 1.2253, 1.2340 and 0.8679, respectively.


If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 145.00 against the yen, 1.26 against the greenback, 1.26 against the franc and 0.84 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:07 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (english)
18:03 , dpa-AFX
Treasury Secretary Nominee Mnuchin Denies R [...]
17:52 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (deutsch)
17:40 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Straubinger Tagblatt / Straubinger Tagbl [...]
17:35 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 26. Januar [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...