Portugal's Trade Gap Widens In December

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's trade deficit widened in December amid sharp fall in exports, Statistics Portugal said Thursday.





The trade deficit increased to EUR 1.37 billion in December from EUR 799 million in November.

Exports plunged 13.1 percent on month, in contrast to a 6.9 percent rise in November.

Imports dropped 0.7 percent month-on-month in December, reversing November's 4.3 percent growth.

On a yearly basis, exports advanced 11.8 percent and imports grew 12.6 percent in December.

In 2016, the trade deficit totaled EUR 10.76 billion compared to a shortfall of EUR 10.48 billion in 2015.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM