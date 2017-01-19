Erweiterte Funktionen


Portugal Producer Prices Climb In December




19.01.17 13:06
dpa-AFX


LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices increased at the end of the year, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Thursday.


The producer price index rose 1.7 percent year-over-year in December, after remaining flat in the previous month.


Excluding the energy grouping, the PPI showed no variations in December from a year ago. This was followed by a 0.5 percent decrease in November. At the same time, energy prices alone surged 9.3 percent.


Month-on-month, producer prices climbed 1.0 percent from November, when it rose by 0.1 percent.


The annual change rate of the total index was -2.8 percent in 2016 versus -2.4 percent in 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:52 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (deutsch)
17:40 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Straubinger Tagblatt / Straubinger Tagbl [...]
17:35 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 26. Januar [...]
17:35 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 20. Januar 2 [...]
17:26 , dpa-AFX
Summit Therapeutics plc : Exercise of Options
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...