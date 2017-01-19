Philly Fed Index Unexpectedly Climbs To 23.6 In January

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in the month of January, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report on Thursday.





The Philly Fed said its index for current manufacturing activity in the region rose to 23.6 in January from a revised 19.7 in December, with a positive reading indicating growth.

The increase came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the index to drop to 16.0 from the 21.5 originally reported for the previous month.

