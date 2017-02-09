Pernod Ricard H1 Profit Rises; Affirms FY17 Outlook

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pernod-Ricard":

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drinks company Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.



PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) Thursday reported an increase in its profit for the first half of 2017, as sales grew 2 percent with an unfavourable foreign exchange impact. Organic sales growth was 4 percent during the period.

The reported Group share of net profit for the first half rose 3 percent to 914 million euros from 886 million euros last year.

Group share of net profit from recurring operations rose 5 percent to 957 million euros, and net earnings per share from recurring operations grew 5 percent to 3.61 euros from 3.42 euros last year.

For the half year, net sales totaled 5.06 billion euros, up 2 percent from 4.958 billion euros last year. Organic sales growth was 4 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, the company affirmed its expectation to deliver organic growth in profit from recurring operations in line with the guidance of +2 percent to +4 percent.

