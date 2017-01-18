Erweiterte Funktionen
Pearson Under Pressure After Cutting Guidance, Dividend
18.01.17 18:48
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Pearson (PSO) have shown a substantial move to the downside during trading on Wednesday, with the British publishing company tumbling by 28.9 percent. With the drop, Pearson has fallen to a record intraday low.
The steep decline by Pearson comes after the company warned of weaker than expected earnings over the next two years and reduced its dividend.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,965 €
|6,815 €
|0,15 €
|+2,20%
|19.01./18:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0006776081
|858266
|12,07 €
|6,57 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,965 €
|+2,20%
|18:17
|Xetra
|6,876 €
|+1,57%
|17:16
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|10,00 $
|+0,50%
|21.12.16
|Frankfurt
|6,854 €
|+0,06%
|17:12
|Stuttgart
|6,871 €
|-0,56%
|17:10
|Berlin
|6,80 €
|-2,91%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|6,515 €
|-3,48%
|09:17
|München
|6,503 €
|-30,09%
|09:11
= Realtime
