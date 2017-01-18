Erweiterte Funktionen

Pearson Under Pressure After Cutting Guidance, Dividend




18.01.17 18:48
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Pearson (PSO) have shown a substantial move to the downside during trading on Wednesday, with the British publishing company tumbling by 28.9 percent. With the drop, Pearson has fallen to a record intraday low.


The steep decline by Pearson comes after the company warned of weaker than expected earnings over the next two years and reduced its dividend.


ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0006776081 858266 12,07 € 6,57 €
