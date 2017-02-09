Puma VCT 8 plc Dividend Declaration

Puma VCT 8 plc (the "Company")

9 February 2017

Declaration of interim dividend of 5p per Ordinary Share

The Company's prospectus dated 26 July 2011 (the "Prospectus") stated:

"There will be a particular emphasis on making income-yielding investments (both Qualifying Investments and Non-Qualifying Investments which will allow the payment of annual dividends). The Company expects to be in a position to make such annual payments from income received from its investments, failing which it will utilise its available distributable reserves to assist in paying a consistent level of dividends.



This is to facilitate the Company's aim of paying out dividends of up to 5p per annum, a key feature of the Fund."

The Board is pleased to announce that it has approved a dividend of 5p per Ordinary Share. This dividend is an interim dividend, but as it fulfils the aim set out in the Prospectus it is expected to be the only dividend in respect of the period to 28 February 2017.

The ex-dividend date will be 16 February 2017 and the record date 17 February 2017. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on or about 3 March 2017.

Enquiries

Graham Shore

Shore Capital

0207 408 4090

