Oxford Technology VCT plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09.02.17 10:45
9 February 2017 Oxford Technology VCT PLC


( the "Company")


Director Dealings


Oxford Technology VCT PLC (LSE: OXT) announces that it was notified that on 8 February 2017 Alex Starling, Director of the Company, purchased 4,237 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 40p per Ordinary Share for his Self-Invested Pension Plan (SIPP).


Following the transaction, Alex is beneficially interested in 6,749 Ordinary Shares (all held in his SIPP), representing 0.12 per cent.

of the Company's issued share capital.


