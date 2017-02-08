Oil Lower After API Reports Stunning Inventories Build; EIA On Tap

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell further Wednesday morning ahead of official U.



S. oil invetories data that may confirm yesterday's industry report showing a mammoth build in stockpiles.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) said crude stocks rose by a whopping 14.2 million barrels in to 503.6m barrels last week compared with analysts' expectations of a 2 million barrels increase.

The EIA's report is due out this morning at around 10:30 am ET.

Demand has been relatively weak, just as U.S. shale producers are ramping up output.

Baker Hughes Inc. (BHI) reported that worldwide rig count for January 2017 was 1,918, up 146 from the 1,772 counted in December 2016. The gain was largely a result of rigs being added in the U.S.

WTI light sweet crude oil was down 40 cents at $51.77 a barrel, the lowest in a few weeks.

