Oceaneering International Inc. Q4 Income Retreats 91%




08.02.17 23:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oceaneering International Inc.

(OII) released earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its profit totaled $2.58 million, or $0.03 per share. This was lower than $27.37 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 32.4% to $488.45 million. This was down from $722.07 million last year.


Oceaneering International Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $2.58 Mln. vs. $27.37 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -90.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.03 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -94.8% -Revenue (Q4): $488.45 Mln vs. $722.07 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -32.4%


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
26,955 $ 26,45 $ 0,505 $ +1,91% 09.02./17:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6752321025 865291 36,92 $ 22,47 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 25,184 € +3,22%  15:37
NYSE 26,955 $ +1,91%  17:28
Berlin 24,205 € -2,42%  08:08
Stuttgart 23,21 € -4,87%  08:10
  = Realtime
