Oceaneering International Inc. Q4 Income Retreats 91%
08.02.17 23:22
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oceaneering International Inc.
(OII) released earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit totaled $2.58 million, or $0.03 per share. This was lower than $27.37 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 32.4% to $488.45 million. This was down from $722.07 million last year.
Oceaneering International Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $2.58 Mln. vs. $27.37 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -90.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.03 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -94.8% -Revenue (Q4): $488.45 Mln vs. $722.07 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -32.4%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|26,955 $
|26,45 $
|0,505 $
|+1,91%
|09.02./17:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6752321025
|865291
|36,92 $
|22,47 $