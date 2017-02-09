Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Norsk Hydro":
Norsk Hydro Q4 Profit Up 86%; Proposes Increased Dividend For 2016




09.02.17 07:38
dpa-AFX


OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro AS (NHY, NHYDY.

PK, NHYDY.PK) reported that its net income for the fourth quarter was 1.01 billion Norwegian Kroner or 0.52 Kroner per share, up sharply from 541 million Kroner or 0.23 Kroner per share in the prior year.


The latest quarter's results include a net foreign exchange loss of 26 million Kroner mainly reflecting the strengthening Euro versus Norwegian kroner affecting liabilities in Euro in Norway and embedded currency derivatives in power contracts.


However, underlying earnings per share were 0.47 Kroner, compared to 0.59 Kroner per share in the prior year.


Earnings before financial items and tax or EBIT surged to 1.96 billion Kroner from 725 million Kroner last year.


Total revenue for the quarter rose 4 percent to 21.25 billion kroner from 20.37 billion kroner in the prior year.


Looking ahead, the company expects continued health demand for aluminium and aluminium products, forecasting global primary aluminium demand growth at 3 percent to 5 percent for 2017.


For 2016, Hydro's board of directors proposes an increased dividend of 1.25 kronor per share, demonstrating the company's commitment to provide a predictable and competitive cash return to shareholders, and taking into account the volatility in the aluminium industry.


The proposed payment represents a 40 percent percent pay-out ratio of reported net income for the year reflecting Hydro's operational performance for 2016 and strong financial position.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
