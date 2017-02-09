Nissan Motor 9-Month Profit Down, Volume Up; Backs FY Outlook

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nissan Motor":

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co.



, Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) reported Thursday that its nine-month attributable net income declined 8.5 percent to 414.2 billion yen from 452.8 billion yen a year ago.

Nissan generated an operating profit of 503.2 billion yen, which represents a 6.1% margin, down 14.3 percent from 587.5 billion yen or 6.6 percent margin last year. On a constant currency basis, operating profit rose 30.1% to 764.6 billion yen, equivalent to an 8.1% profit margin.

The company said its underlying performance was enhanced by solid product demand in the US, China and Western Europe, along with the continued benefits of strict cost controls and synergies from Alliance strategy.

Net revenues of 8.26 trillion yen dropped 7.6 percent from 8.94 trillion yen a year ago.

Nissan's total unit sales rose by 2.6% to 3.99 million units.

Looking ahead, the company said it remains confident of achieving fiscal year guidance, although nine-month results reflect continued currency headwinds.

The company continues to expect full-year net income of 525 billion yen, operating profit of 710 billion yen, and net revenues of 11.8 trillion yen.

The Company expects to sell 5.6 million units this fiscal year, up 3.3% on fiscal 2015.

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We expect to deliver solid earnings and strong free cash flow generation for Fiscal Year 2016. The Board remains committed to increasing the full year dividend by 14.3% to 48 yen per share."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM