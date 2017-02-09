Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nissan Motor":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Nissan Motor 9-Month Profit Down, Volume Up; Backs FY Outlook




09.02.17 09:30
dpa-AFX


YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co.

, Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) reported Thursday that its nine-month attributable net income declined 8.5 percent to 414.2 billion yen from 452.8 billion yen a year ago.


Nissan generated an operating profit of 503.2 billion yen, which represents a 6.1% margin, down 14.3 percent from 587.5 billion yen or 6.6 percent margin last year. On a constant currency basis, operating profit rose 30.1% to 764.6 billion yen, equivalent to an 8.1% profit margin.


The company said its underlying performance was enhanced by solid product demand in the US, China and Western Europe, along with the continued benefits of strict cost controls and synergies from Alliance strategy.


Net revenues of 8.26 trillion yen dropped 7.6 percent from 8.94 trillion yen a year ago.


Nissan's total unit sales rose by 2.6% to 3.99 million units.


Looking ahead, the company said it remains confident of achieving fiscal year guidance, although nine-month results reflect continued currency headwinds.


The company continues to expect full-year net income of 525 billion yen, operating profit of 710 billion yen, and net revenues of 11.8 trillion yen.


The Company expects to sell 5.6 million units this fiscal year, up 3.3% on fiscal 2015.


Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We expect to deliver solid earnings and strong free cash flow generation for Fiscal Year 2016. The Board remains committed to increasing the full year dividend by 14.3% to 48 yen per share."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,302 € 9,542 € -0,24 € -2,52% 09.02./17:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3672400003 853686 9,87 € 7,39 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,302 € -2,52%  16:57
München 9,318 € -0,63%  08:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 9,80 $ -1,11%  16:30
Hamburg 9,166 € -1,97%  08:09
Frankfurt 9,167 € -2,19%  08:04
Düsseldorf 9,136 € -2,71%  09:52
Berlin 9,211 € -2,72%  16:30
Stuttgart 9,091 € -3,08%  17:14
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14 Nissan muss für 5 Tage die P. 02.05.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...