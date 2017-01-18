Erweiterte Funktionen



Nike Shops To Open In JC Penney Stores




18.01.17 20:38
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Department stores chain J.

C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) announced that it has entered into a partnership with Nike to host the sports apparel retailer's stores within its outlets.


"Nike is immensely popular across all categories and with the rapid rise of activewear and athletic shoes, we want to have the best expression of Nike in any department store," said John Tighe, chief merchant for JCPenney.


JCPenney will provide a dedicated 500 sq. ft. of space to the activewear giant in a prominent location within the men's department, the company said.


Like all other major apparel retailer, JCPenney is struggling to find new avenues to boost slowing sales. The company's comparable store sales for holiday season dropped 0.8 percent.


Recently Allen Questrom, the former CEO of JCPenney had said that sales have become a cancer for department stores that are increasingly out of touch with millennial customers and Generation Y shoppers.


Shoppers now prefer to shop online for apparels and accessories rather than visit a brick-and-mortar store. According to Deloitte's research, 50 percent of holiday season shoppers prefer to shop online for gifts.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,84 $ 6,81 $ 0,03 $ +0,44% 19.01./18:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7081601061 851991 11,99 $ 6,00 $
Werte im Artikel
6,84 plus
+0,44%
53,33 plus
+0,10%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,452 € +1,73%  18:21
Frankfurt 6,402 € +1,43%  17:11
NYSE 6,84 $ +0,44%  18:20
Stuttgart 6,408 € +0,27%  18:18
München 6,414 € 0,00%  08:00
Berlin 6,336 € -0,38%  08:00
Düsseldorf 6,339 € -0,95%  09:18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
482 JCPenney - Handelsriese auf 3. 28.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...