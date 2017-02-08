New York Times Offers Free Spotify Service

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times (NYT) announced that new Times digital subscribers who sign up for a one-year All Access subscription will receive free, unlimited access to Spotify Premium.



The special offer requires a one-year commitment and is available for a limited time to U.S. residents who are not current subscribers to The New York Times or Spotify Premium.

For $5 a week, subscribers will receive unlimited access to NYTimes.com and its mobile apps, plus unlimited access to Spotify's catalogue of more than 30 million songs and two billion playlists. The offer is designed to enrich the lives of subscribers by providing access to all the news and all the music they need to stay informed and be entertained throughout their day.

In addition to unlimited access to Times content and Spotify's entire music library, the subscription also includes all of the benefits of Times Insider, including: exclusive behind-the-scenes insights into how The Times works via the Insider page on NYTimes.com, podcasts and live events; access to T Books, The Times's library of more than 120 e-books curated by Times editors plus two new T Books each month; and two complimentary digital subscriptions to The Times to share with friends or family (Spotify Premium access is not included in the bonus subscriptions).

With an annual retail value of $120, a Spotify Premium subscription offers instant, on-demand access to more than 30 million songs at the highest audio quality - with zero ads. Spotify Premium subscribers can download music to the app so it's available to play even without an internet connection.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM