Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Netflix":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Netflix Inc. Announces 124% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line




18.01.17 22:32
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $66.75 million, or $0.15 per share. This was up from $29.74 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 36.3% to $2.48 billion. This was up from $1.82 billion last year.


Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $66.75 Mln. vs. $29.74 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 124.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.15 vs. $0.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 114.3% -Revenue (Q4): $2.48 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 36.3%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
140,8441 $ 133,26 $ 7,5841 $ +5,69% 19.01./18:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US64110L1061 552484 143,46 $ 79,95 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		132,35 € +5,63%  18:23
Berlin 134,35 € +9,03%  11:39
München 132,84 € +7,95%  14:24
Xetra 132,70 € +7,71%  17:35
Hannover 134,82 € +7,68%  09:31
Frankfurt 132,856 € +7,32%  18:10
Hamburg 131,80 € +6,64%  16:06
Stuttgart 132,08 € +6,26%  17:28
Düsseldorf 131,86 € +5,95%  17:50
Nasdaq 140,86 $ +5,70%  18:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
73 Shorttrading for Dummies mit T. 07:27
85 Netflix, Inc. Wkn.: 552484 00:43
120 Netflix zu teuer? 22.07.15
88 Zahlen positiv so gut wie nega. 08.02.15
18 @, Verflixt! 03.07.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...