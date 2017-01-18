Netflix Inc. Announces 124% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line
18.01.17 22:32
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $66.75 million, or $0.15 per share. This was up from $29.74 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 36.3% to $2.48 billion. This was up from $1.82 billion last year.
Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $66.75 Mln. vs. $29.74 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 124.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.15 vs. $0.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 114.3% -Revenue (Q4): $2.48 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 36.3%
