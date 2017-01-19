Erweiterte Funktionen
N Brown 18-week Period Group Revenue Up 4.1%
19.01.17 10:59
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fashion retailer N Brown announced that its Group revenue improved 4.1%, and Product revenue grew 5.9% for the 18 week period to 31 December 2016. Online revenue rose 12%, with penetration now 70%, up 4ppts year-on-year.
The company noted that its Christmas trading was driven by record Cyber fortnight.
N Brown also announced that ittransformation is on track.
Angela Spindler, CEO, commented, "I am pleased to report a good trading period, with standout performances from Ladieswear and the Simply Be brand,"
