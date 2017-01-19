Erweiterte Funktionen


NZ Dollar Rises Against Most Majors




19.01.17 08:53
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the pre-European session on Thursday.


The NZ dollar rose to more than a 2-week high of 82.02 against the yen, from an early low of 81.60.


Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to 1.4876 and 0.7152 from early 2-day lows of 1.4927 and 0.7117, respectively.


If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 84.00 against the yen, 1.46 against the euro and 0.73 against the greenback.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:14 , dpa-AFX
European Markets Finished Mixed After ECB R [...]
18:09 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (english)
18:07 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (english)
18:03 , dpa-AFX
Treasury Secretary Nominee Mnuchin Denies R [...]
17:52 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (deutsch)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...