Erweiterte Funktionen


NZ Dollar Falls Against Majors




09.02.17 05:53
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The NZ dollar fell to a 1-week low of 1.4855 against the euro and nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 80.69 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4723 and 81.30, respectively.


Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to more than a 2-week low of 0.7196 and nearly a 2-1/2-month low of 1.0593 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7264 and 1.0519, respectively.


If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.51 against the euro, 79.00 against the yen, 0.70 against the greenback and 1.06 against the aussie.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:19 , dpa-AFX
Price Nomination As HHS Secretary Heads To [...]
17:19 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (deutsc [...]
17:17 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR von 17.00 [...]
17:12 , dpa-AFX
Snow Storm Wreaks Havoc On Air Travel, M [...]
17:10 , dpa-AFX
Verdi: Keine Privatisierung im Nahverkehr zulas [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...