NCC H1 Pre-tax Profit Down, Sees Higher EBITDA In FY17; Chairman To Step Down

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc (NCC.



L), a cyber security and risk mitigation expert, reported Thursday that its first-half Group profit before tax was 7.4 million pounds, lower than last year's 7.5 million pounds.

Group adjusted profit before tax was 16.7 million pounds, compared to 15.9 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 4.6 pence, compared to 5 pence last year.

Group adjusted EBITDA increased 15% to 21.3 million pounds.

Revenues climbed 35% to 125.8 million pounds from 93.5 million pounds last year. Organic revenue growth was 18%.

Further, the company announced interim dividend of 1.50 pence, same as last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year 2017, the company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of 45.5 million pounds to 47.5 million pounds, showing growth of up to 5% year on year.

Orders and renewals went up 49% totaling 112.8 million pounds for the current financial year.

Separately, NCC Group announced that Chairman Paul Mitchell has notified the Board that he intends to step down on May 31, 2017, the end of the financial year.

Debbie Hewitt, the Senior Independent Director, will take over as Chairman of the Nominations Committee and will lead the search to appoint a new Chairman as soon as practicable.

Paul Mitchell said, "I have been involved with NCC Group since its inception, through its IPO on AIM to its current position as a substantial UK-based international technology leader in the cyber security sector. I am very proud of the consistent delivery and rapid growth we have achieved during my 17 years as Chairman."

