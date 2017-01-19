Moneysupermarket: FY Revenues To Grow 12%; Mark Lewis To Become CEO On April 10

Erweiterte Funktionen



LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group plc (MONY.

L) announced the Group expects its full year revenues to grow by 12% to 316 million pounds, and adjusted operating profit by approximately 8% to about 108 million pounds. Fourth-quarter Group revenues were 73.8 million pounds, an increase of 20% from prior year. The results for the full year will be announced on 28 February 2017.


Peter Plumb, CEO of Moneysupermarket Group, stated: "We helped nearly 7 million families save an estimated 1.8 billion pounds on their household bills last year. Our technology, data and brand investment programmes are positioning the Group to continue to lead the market and help more families save money across a growing range of products in the years ahead."


Moneysupermarket also confirmed that Mark Lewis will be appointed an Executive Director of the company on 13 March 2017 and following a handover will become Chief Executive Officer on 10 April 2017. Peter Plumb will step down as an Executive Director at the company's AGM on 4 May 2017.


Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,721 € 3,398 € 0,323 € +9,51% 19.01./18:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B1ZBKY84 A0MW73 4,49 € 2,64 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 3,771 € +10,55%  09:41
Stuttgart 3,721 € +9,51%  17:10
Berlin 3,793 € +8,65%  17:15
  = Realtime
