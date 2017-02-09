Erweiterte Funktionen



Medidata Provides 2017 Total Revenue Guidance




09.02.17 13:12
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medidata (MDSO) announced, for the full-year 2017, the company now expects: total revenue between $538 and $562 million, representing up to 21% year-over-year growth at constant currency.

Professional services revenues are expected to be approximately $75 million.


For the full-year 2017, the company expects GAAP net income between $31 and $36 million. Adjusted non-GAAP net income is expected to be between $69 and $74 million.


