Medidata Provides 2017 Total Revenue Guidance
09.02.17 13:12
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medidata (MDSO) announced, for the full-year 2017, the company now expects: total revenue between $538 and $562 million, representing up to 21% year-over-year growth at constant currency.
Professional services revenues are expected to be approximately $75 million.
For the full-year 2017, the company expects GAAP net income between $31 and $36 million. Adjusted non-GAAP net income is expected to be between $69 and $74 million.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|54,20 $
|48,00 $
|6,20 $
|+12,92%
|09.02./17:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US58471A1051
|A0RFXP
|57,85 $
|30,22 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|44,18 €
|0,00%
|03.02.17
|Nasdaq
|54,20 $
|+12,92%
|17:03
|Frankfurt
|44,065 €
|-2,15%
|09:01
= Realtime
Aktuell
