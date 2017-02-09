Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lufthansa":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Lufthansa Group January Traffic And Capacity Increase




09.02.17 13:38
dpa-AFX


COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF) reported that, for total Lufthansa Group Airlines, traffic for the month of January 2017 rose 10.5% to 17.27 billion Revenue seat-kilometers.

Capacity was up 9.9% to 22.73 billion Available seat-kilometers. Passenger load-factor was up 0.4 percentage points to 76.0%.


For the Lufthansa German Airlines, traffic for the month of January 2017 were up 0.9% to 10.48 billion Revenue seat-kilometers. But, Capacity was down 0.6% to 13.51 billion Available seat-kilometers. Passenger load-factor was 77.6%, up 1.2 percentage points.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,76 € 12,45 € 0,31 € +2,49% 09.02./17:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0008232125 823212 15,39 € 9,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,76 € +2,35%  17:03
Xetra 12,76 € +2,49%  17:01
Stuttgart 12,768 € +2,46%  17:00
Frankfurt 12,73 € +1,99%  16:37
München 12,61 € +1,78%  15:05
Hannover 12,70 € +1,52%  16:10
Hamburg 12,66 € +1,44%  15:54
Nasdaq OTC Other 13,30 $ +0,76%  15:30
Berlin 12,46 € +0,69%  08:02
Düsseldorf 12,41 € -0,48%  09:52
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
27028 Lufthansa 2012-2015: wohin ge. 17:12
284 Lufthansa 28.11.16
487 Lufthansa Chart Thread 30.09.16
78 Schweinegrippe Pandemie droht,. 22.09.15
12 Kurs der LH bis Ende 2014 22.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...