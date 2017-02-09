Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lufthansa":
Lufthansa Group January Traffic And Capacity Increase
09.02.17 13:38
dpa-AFX
COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF) reported that, for total Lufthansa Group Airlines, traffic for the month of January 2017 rose 10.5% to 17.27 billion Revenue seat-kilometers.
Capacity was up 9.9% to 22.73 billion Available seat-kilometers. Passenger load-factor was up 0.4 percentage points to 76.0%.
For the Lufthansa German Airlines, traffic for the month of January 2017 were up 0.9% to 10.48 billion Revenue seat-kilometers. But, Capacity was down 0.6% to 13.51 billion Available seat-kilometers. Passenger load-factor was 77.6%, up 1.2 percentage points.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,76 €
|12,45 €
|0,31 €
|+2,49%
|09.02./17:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0008232125
|823212
|15,39 €
|9,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,76 €
|+2,35%
|17:03
|Xetra
|12,76 €
|+2,49%
|17:01
|Stuttgart
|12,768 €
|+2,46%
|17:00
|Frankfurt
|12,73 €
|+1,99%
|16:37
|München
|12,61 €
|+1,78%
|15:05
|Hannover
|12,70 €
|+1,52%
|16:10
|Hamburg
|12,66 €
|+1,44%
|15:54
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|13,30 $
|+0,76%
|15:30
|Berlin
|12,46 €
|+0,69%
|08:02
|Düsseldorf
|12,41 €
|-0,48%
|09:52
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|27028
|Lufthansa 2012-2015: wohin ge.
|17:12
|284
|Lufthansa
|28.11.16
|487
|Lufthansa Chart Thread
|30.09.16
|78
|Schweinegrippe Pandemie droht,.
|22.09.15
|12
|Kurs der LH bis Ende 2014
|22.04.15