Loonie Rises Ahead Of Canada Housing Price Index

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Thursday, Statistics Canada will release Canada new housing price index data for December.



The index is expected to rise 0.3 percent, compared to a 0.2 percent gain in November.

Ahead of the data the loonie rose against its major rivals.

The loonie was valued at 1.4011 against the euro, 1.0035 against the aussie , 1.3111 against the greenback, and 85.65 against the yen as of 8:23 am ET

