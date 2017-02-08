Erweiterte Funktionen

Loonie Little Changed Following Canada Housing Starts




08.02.17 14:32
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Canada mortgage and housing Corp.

has released Canada housing starts data for January at 8:15 am ET Wednesday.


The loonie changed little against its major counterparts after the data.


The loonie was trading at 1.4020 against the euro, 1.0045 against the aussie, 1.3146 against the greenback and 85.13 against the yen around 8:17 am ET


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



