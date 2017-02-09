Loonie Little Changed After Canada New Housing Price Index

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Canada's new housing price index data for December was released at 8:30 am ET Thursday.





The loonie changed little against its major rivals following the data.

The loonie was trading at 1.4003 against the euro, 1.0034 against the aussie, 1.3112 against the greenback, and 85.73 against the yen around 8:35 am ET.

