Loonie Falls Ahead Of Canada Housing Starts

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Canada mortgage and housing Corp.



releases Canada housing starts data for January at 8:15 am ET Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted rate of housing starts is expected to fall to 200,000 units in January, down from 207,000 units in December.

Ahead of the data, the loonie fell against its major counterparts.

The loonie was worth 1.4018 against the euro, 1.0040 against the aussie, 1.3154 against the greenback and 85.17 against the yen as of 8:10 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM