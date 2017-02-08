Erweiterte Funktionen


Loonie Falls Ahead Of Canada Housing Starts




08.02.17 14:25
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Canada mortgage and housing Corp.

releases Canada housing starts data for January at 8:15 am ET Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted rate of housing starts is expected to fall to 200,000 units in January, down from 207,000 units in December.


Ahead of the data, the loonie fell against its major counterparts.


The loonie was worth 1.4018 against the euro, 1.0040 against the aussie, 1.3154 against the greenback and 85.17 against the yen as of 8:10 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:46 , dpa-AFX
WDH: Rotkäppchen-Mumm übernimmt Prosecco [...]
17:35 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 16. Februa [...]
17:35 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 10. Februar [...]
17:19 , dpa-AFX
Price Nomination As HHS Secretary Heads To [...]
17:19 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (deutsc [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...