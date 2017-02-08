Level 3 Communications Inc. Bottom Line Drops 92% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



08.02.17 22:53
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Level 3 Communications Inc.

(LVLT) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings declined to $0.25 billion, or $0.69 per share. This was down from $3.32 billion, or $9.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $2.03 billion. This was down from $2.05 billion last year.


Level 3 Communications Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $0.25 Bln. vs. $3.32 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -92.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $9.24 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -92.5% -Revenue (Q4): $2.03 Bln vs. $2.05 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.0%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



