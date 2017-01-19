KeyCorp Q4 Profit Falls 5%
19.01.17 12:51
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KeyCorp (KEY) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.
The company said its earnings fell to $213 million, or $0.20 per share. This was lower than $224 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 42.7% to $1.57 billion. This was up from $1.10 billion last year.
KeyCorp earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $213 Mln. vs. $224 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $1.57 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 42.7%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,82 $
|18,13 $
|-0,31 $
|-1,71%
|19.01./17:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4932671088
|869353
|18,77 $
|9,88 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,00 €
|0,00%
|18.01.17
|Berlin
|17,025 €
|+2,87%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|16,97 €
|+2,66%
|09:18
|München
|16,79 €
|+2,50%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|17,05 €
|+2,47%
|15:36
|Frankfurt
|16,989 €
|+2,46%
|08:03
|NYSE
|17,81 $
|-1,77%
|17:52
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|9
|Keycorp DL 1 (WKN: 869353)
|13.04.10
|6
|Wichtige US-Quartalszahlen vom.
|20.01.06