KeyCorp Q4 Profit Falls 5%




19.01.17 12:51
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KeyCorp (KEY) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.


The company said its earnings fell to $213 million, or $0.20 per share. This was lower than $224 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 42.7% to $1.57 billion. This was up from $1.10 billion last year.


KeyCorp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $213 Mln. vs. $224 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $1.57 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 42.7%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


