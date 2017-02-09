Kellogg To Begin To Exit DSD Network In Q2

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Kellogg":

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) announced it will begin to exit Direct Store Delivery (DSD) network in the second quarter, transitioning the DSD-distributed portion of the company's U.



S. Snacks business to the warehouse model already used by Pringles and the rest of its North American business. The company said the new model will be transformational for Kellogg, reducing complexity and cost structure while driving growth and profitability for the company and its retail partners.

The transition will be complete in the fourth quarter of 2017. It will encompass a transfer of inventory from Kellogg's distribution centers to retailers' warehouses and the closing of its distribution centers. The company is providing severance and benefits, as well as offering retention packages for impacted employees to help ensure business continuity.

After a transition period, the company expects this initiative to contribute to accelerating its top-line growth over time, and to bring U.S. Snacks' operating profit margin in line with that of Kellogg North America. Kellogg will share financial details when the company issues fourth quarter earnings release on Feb. 9.

