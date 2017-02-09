Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Kellogg":
 Aktien      OS    


Kellogg To Begin To Exit DSD Network In Q2




09.02.17 00:22
dpa-AFX


BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) announced it will begin to exit Direct Store Delivery (DSD) network in the second quarter, transitioning the DSD-distributed portion of the company's U.

S. Snacks business to the warehouse model already used by Pringles and the rest of its North American business. The company said the new model will be transformational for Kellogg, reducing complexity and cost structure while driving growth and profitability for the company and its retail partners.


The transition will be complete in the fourth quarter of 2017. It will encompass a transfer of inventory from Kellogg's distribution centers to retailers' warehouses and the closing of its distribution centers. The company is providing severance and benefits, as well as offering retention packages for impacted employees to help ensure business continuity.


After a transition period, the company expects this initiative to contribute to accelerating its top-line growth over time, and to bring U.S. Snacks' operating profit margin in line with that of Kellogg North America. Kellogg will share financial details when the company issues fourth quarter earnings release on Feb. 9.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
76,10 $ 73,49 $ 2,61 $ +3,55% 09.02./17:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4878361082 853265 87,16 $ 70,33 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		71,54 € +4,21%  17:34
Xetra 71,34 € +5,69%  15:47
NYSE 76,10 $ +3,55%  17:24
Frankfurt 69,752 € +1,88%  14:44
Hamburg 68,35 € +0,92%  08:09
München 68,00 € +0,82%  08:00
Berlin 68,41 € +0,81%  08:08
Düsseldorf 68,23 € +0,47%  09:52
Stuttgart 68,42 € +0,25%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
25 Nahrungsmittelskandal bei Kellog. 05.08.15
20 Esst mehr Kellogg´s ... 31.07.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...