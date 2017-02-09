Kellogg Company Profit Climbs 16% In Q4
09.02.17 14:23
dpa-AFX
BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $324 million, or $0.92 per share. This was higher than $279 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $3.10 billion. This was down from $3.14 billion last year.
Kellogg Company earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $324 Mln. vs. $279 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.92 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q4): $3.10 Bln vs. $3.14 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.3%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.91 - $3.97
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|76,25 $
|73,49 $
|2,76 $
|+3,76%
|09.02./16:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4878361082
|853265
|87,16 $
|70,33 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|71,29 €
|+3,85%
|16:49
|Xetra
|71,34 €
|+5,69%
|15:47
|NYSE
|76,25 $
|+3,76%
|16:58
|Frankfurt
|69,752 €
|+1,88%
|14:44
|Hamburg
|68,35 €
|+0,92%
|08:09
|München
|68,00 €
|+0,82%
|08:00
|Berlin
|68,41 €
|+0,81%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|68,23 €
|+0,47%
|09:52
|Stuttgart
|68,42 €
|+0,25%
|08:10
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|25
|Nahrungsmittelskandal bei Kellog.
|05.08.15
|20
|Esst mehr Kellogg´s ...
|31.07.12