Kellogg Company Profit Climbs 16% In Q4

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Kellogg":

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $324 million, or $0.92 per share. This was higher than $279 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $3.10 billion. This was down from $3.14 billion last year.

Kellogg Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $324 Mln. vs. $279 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.92 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q4): $3.10 Bln vs. $3.14 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.3%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.91 - $3.97

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM