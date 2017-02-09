KKR & Co. L.P. Earnings Rise 381% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line rose to $339.22 million, or $0.40 per share. This was up from $70.51 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 56.4% to $481.48 million. This was up from $307.92 million last year.

KKR & Co. L.P. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $339.22 Mln. vs. $70.51 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 381.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.08 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 400% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q4): $481.48 Mln vs. $307.92 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 56.4%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

