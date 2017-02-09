KKR & Co. L.P. Earnings Rise 381% In Q4
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $339.22 million, or $0.40 per share. This was up from $70.51 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 56.4% to $481.48 million. This was up from $307.92 million last year.
KKR & Co. L.P. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $339.22 Mln. vs. $70.51 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 381.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.08 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 400% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q4): $481.48 Mln vs. $307.92 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 56.4%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,0067 $
|18,37 $
|-0,3633 $
|-1,98%
|09.02./17:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US48248M1027
|A1C10P
|18,40 $
|10,89 $
