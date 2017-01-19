Japanese Market Rises; Toshiba Shares Tumble

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Thursday despite the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street, as the yen weakened against the U.



S. dollar. Upbeat comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen about the U.S. economy also boosted investor sentiment.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 178.05 points or 0.94 percent to 19,072.42, off a high of 19,122.39 earlier.

The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Canon is advancing 1 percent, Panasonic is adding almost 1 percent and Sony is edging up less than 0.1 percent.

Shares of Toshiba are losing more than 11 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the industrial conglomerate's losses in its nuclear power business could exceed 500 billion yen, or $4.4 billion, and force it to seek support from a government-backed lender.

Takata's shares were suspended from trading on the Tokyo stock exchange after the Nikkei reported that two potential sponsors for Takata's rehabilitation plan have asked for court involvement in the process.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is rising more than 1 percent and Honda is advancing almost 2 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by more than 2 percent. Fast Retailing is adding 0.4 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is losing 0.7 percent and JX Holdings is down 0.2 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Dai-ichi Life Holdings and T&D Holdings are rising more than 3 percent each, while Mitsubishi Motors is up 3 percent. On the flip side, DeNA Co. is losing more than 3 percent.

On the economic front, Japan will provide December numbers for Tokyo condominium sales today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 114 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday in choppy trading due to uncertainty about President-elect Donald Trump's policies ahead of his inauguration on Friday.

Traders also digested a batch of closely watched economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing that consumer prices rose in line with estimates in December.

While the Dow edged down 22.05 points or 0.1 percent to 19,804.72, the Nasdaq rose 16.93 points or 0.3 percent to 5,555.65 and the S&P 500 crept up 4.00 points or 0.2 percent to 2,271.89.

The major European markets also ended mixed on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures plunged Wednesday amid the continued tug of war between OPEC and the U.S. regarding production. WTI oil declined $1.40 or 2.6 percent to $51.08 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM