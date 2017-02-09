Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan M2 Money Stock Climbs 4.1% In January




09.02.17 01:52
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.1 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - standing at 961.6 trillion yen.


That exceeded forecasts for a gain of 4.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the December reading.


The M3 money stock was up an annual 3.5 percent to 1,285.9 trillion yen - in line with expectations and up from 3.4 percent in the previous month.


The L money stock added 5.8 percent to 1,678.6 trillion yen after rising 6.2 percent a month earlier.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:35 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 16. Februa [...]
17:35 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 10. Februar [...]
17:19 , dpa-AFX
Price Nomination As HHS Secretary Heads To [...]
17:19 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (deutsc [...]
17:17 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR von 17.00 [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...