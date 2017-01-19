Erweiterte Funktionen
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Q4 Profit Up, Beats Estimates
19.01.17 14:22
dpa-AFX
LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
(JBHT) Thursday announced an increase in fourth quarter net income to $117.56 million from $116.75 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings edged up to $1.05 to $1.01 last year.
On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.01 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.
Revenue for the quarter increased 6 percent to $1.558 billion from $1.472 billion a year ago. Wall Street expected $1.73 billion.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|96,115 $
|98,03 $
|-1,915 $
|-1,95%
|19.01./17:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4456581077
|885365
|102,38 $
|63,99 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|90,33 €
|-1,22%
|15:32
|Düsseldorf
|91,83 €
|+0,35%
|09:18
|Berlin
|91,88 €
|+0,19%
|08:08
|München
|92,16 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|91,69 €
|-0,49%
|13:02
|Nasdaq
|96,115 $
|-1,95%
|17:46
|Frankfurt
|90,129 €
|-2,05%
|17:44
= Realtime
