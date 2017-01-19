Erweiterte Funktionen



J.B. Hunt Transport Services Q4 Profit Up, Beats Estimates




19.01.17 14:22
dpa-AFX


LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

(JBHT) Thursday announced an increase in fourth quarter net income to $117.56 million from $116.75 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings edged up to $1.05 to $1.01 last year.


On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.01 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.


Revenue for the quarter increased 6 percent to $1.558 billion from $1.472 billion a year ago. Wall Street expected $1.73 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
96,115 $ 98,03 $ -1,915 $ -1,95% 19.01./17:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4456581077 885365 102,38 $ 63,99 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		90,33 € -1,22%  15:32
Düsseldorf 91,83 € +0,35%  09:18
Berlin 91,88 € +0,19%  08:08
München 92,16 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 91,69 € -0,49%  13:02
Nasdaq 96,115 $ -1,95%  17:46
Frankfurt 90,129 € -2,05%  17:44
  = Realtime
Aktuell
