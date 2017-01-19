J.B. Hunt Transport Services Q4 Profit Up, Beats Estimates

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.



(JBHT) Thursday announced an increase in fourth quarter net income to $117.56 million from $116.75 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings edged up to $1.05 to $1.01 last year.

On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.01 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased 6 percent to $1.558 billion from $1.472 billion a year ago. Wall Street expected $1.73 billion.

