JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Bottom Line Rises 1% In Q4

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc.

(JBHT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $117.56 million, or $1.05 per share. This was higher than $116.75 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.72 billion. This was up from $1.62 billion last year.


JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $117.56 Mln. vs. $116.75 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $1.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q4): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.2%


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
96,18 $ 98,03 $ -1,85 $ -1,89% 19.01./17:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4456581077 885365 102,38 $ 63,99 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		90,33 € -1,22%  15:32
Düsseldorf 91,83 € +0,35%  09:18
Berlin 91,88 € +0,19%  08:08
München 92,16 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 91,69 € -0,49%  13:02
Nasdaq 96,18 $ -1,89%  17:48
Frankfurt 90,129 € -2,05%  17:44
  = Realtime
