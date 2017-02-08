Intuit Adjusts Q2 Outlook
08.02.17 14:40
dpa-AFX
MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) announced that its second-quarter revenue, operating income, and earnings per share were lower than expected due to the tax season forming more slowly than usual.
For the second quarter, the company expects: revenue of $1.01 billion to $1.015 billion; earnings per share of $0.04 to $0.05; and Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.24 to $0.25. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.36 on revenue of $1.06 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company expects consumer tax revenue to shift to the third fiscal quarter and therefore reiterated fiscal-year guidance.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|116,66 $
|116,55 $
|0,11 $
|+0,09%
|09.02./17:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4612021034
|886053
|120,55 $
|88,17 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|108,90 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Hamburg
|108,47 €
|+2,78%
|08:09
|München
|108,38 €
|+2,78%
|08:00
|Nasdaq
|116,66 $
|+0,09%
|17:38
|Stuttgart
|109,02 €
|-0,30%
|15:44
|Frankfurt
|108,403 €
|-0,37%
|09:02
|Berlin
|108,38 €
|-1,10%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|108,20 €
|-1,17%
|09:52
