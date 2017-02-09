Erweiterte Funktionen

Intel Plans To Invest More Than $7 Bln In Arizona Plant




09.02.17 02:56
dpa-AFX


SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corp. (INTC) announced plans to invest more than $7 billion to complete Fab 42, which is expected to be the most advanced semiconductor factory in the world.

The announcement was made by U.S. President Donald Trump and Intel CEO Brian Krzanich at the White House.


The high-volume factory is in Chandler, Ariz., and is targeted to use the 7 nanometer (nm) manufacturing process. It will produce microprocessors to power data centers and hundreds of millions of smart and connected devices worldwide.


The completion of Fab 42 in 3 to 4 years will directly create approximately 3,000 high-tech, high-wage Intel jobs for process engineers, equipment technicians, and facilities-support engineers and technicians who will work at the site. Combined with the indirect impact on businesses that will help support the factory's operations, Fab 42 is expected to create more than 10,000 total long-term jobs in Arizona.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
36,39 $ 36,38 $ 0,01 $ +0,03% 09.02./17:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4581401001 855681 38,45 $ 27,68 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		34,151 € +0,23%  17:34
Hamburg 34,205 € +0,43%  17:19
Frankfurt 34,09 € +0,22%  17:18
Berlin 34,10 € +0,07%  17:04
Nasdaq 36,38 $ 0,00%  17:23
München 34,065 € -0,45%  16:21
Düsseldorf 33,97 € -0,47%  09:52
Stuttgart 33,956 € -0,55%  15:44
Hannover 34,035 € -1,13%  08:09
  = Realtime
