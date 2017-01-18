IPO Watch: Claire's Says Nevermind

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Claires, a retailer of jewelry especially for kids and teen, has withdrawn its IPO filing statements, according to a SEC statement.



The withdrawal comes three years after the company filed for going public.

The company said it is seeking withdrawal of the registration statement because it has decided not to proceed with the offering at this time.

The company had sought to raise $100 million when it filed for its IPO in May 2013. The company was taken private by private equity firm Apollo Global Management in 2007 for about $3.1 billion.

Claire's, like several other teen apparel retailers, have been struggling, as sales continue to fall amidst strong competition from online retailers with shoppers now preferring online markets. Claire has closed several stores and restructured its debt in recent years.

As of January 31, 2016, Claire's has a presence in 47 countries through the 2,509 company-operated stores in North America and Europe, 709 concession store-in-stores and 532 franchised stores in other geographies, namely the Middle East, Central and Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and South Africa.

Early this month, retailer Neiman Marcus also withdrew its IPO filings and said that going public right now was "not in its best interests."

