Hyundai Plans To Film Super Bowl Commercial Live During Game

Hyundai Motor America, an official NFL sponsor, is returning to Super Bowl advertising, and planning to shoot a documentary as the game is being played to run in its spot.





The reigning 2016 USA Today Super Bowl Ad Meter winner, in a statement on Wednesday, said it will film a 90-second documentary during the game that will capture some of the best off-the-field Super Bowl moments.

The spot will run in the "post-gun" slot, the first commercial break that immediately follows the conclusion of the game and just before the trophy ceremony.

The company has selected director Peter Berg, Film 45 and Pony Show Entertainment to shoot, edit and produce the 90-second documentary in real time.

Hyundai will release two teasers during the AFC and NFC Championship weekend, featuring NFL Legends Joe Montana and Mike Singletary that will begin to hint at Hyundai's program.

Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America, said, "Super Bowl is the biggest day in advertising and following our incredibly successful 2016, we wanted to push the creativity and storytelling even further. ...Peter Berg and his team will be capturing it live during the game and we can think of no one better to tell what will be an amazing story."

The company further said its Super Bowl marketing program will also include an on-site activation in Houston at Super Bowl Live. The Hyundai space will include an opportunity for fans to interact with Hyundai vehicles and learn about its history of innovation, the overall theme of Super Bowl Live.

Hyundai is in its second year as an official NFL sponsor and is the official car and SUV of the league.

