Holding(s) in Company




18.01.17 16:56
dpa-AFX


For filings with the FCA include the annex


For filings with issuer exclude the annex



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+


+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ 

|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying  |                                |
|issuer                                       |Weir Group PLC                  |
|of existing shares to which voting rights are|GB0009465807                    |
|attached: (ii)                               |                                |
+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+ 
|                                                                  |           |
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                       |     X     |
|                                                                  |           |
+------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+ 
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments    |           |
|which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to   |           |
|which voting rights are attached                                  |           |
+------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+ 
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic   |           |
|effect to qualifying financial instruments                        |           |
|                                                                  |           |
+------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+ 
|                                                                  |           |
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights                  |           |
|                                                                  |           |
+------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+ 
|                                                                  |           |
|Other (please specify):                                           |           |
|                                                                  |           |
+--------------------------------------+---------------------------+-----------+ 
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to  |                                       |
|the                                   |Norges Bank                            |
|notification obligation: (iii)        |                                       |
+--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)        |N/A                                    |
| (if different from 3.):(iv)          |                                       |
+--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|5. Date of the transaction and date on|                                       |
|which the threshold is crossed or     |09 January 2017                        |
|reached:  (v)                         |                                       |
+--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|6. Date on which issuer notified:     |10 January 2017                        |
+--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or|Below 3%                               |
|reached: (vi, vii)                    |                                       |
+--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+---------------------+------------------------------------------- -+ 

|Class/type  |Situation previous   |Resulting situation after the triggering
| 
|of          |to the triggering    |transaction
| 
|shares      |transaction          |
| | +---------+-----------+---------+------------------+-------------- -+ 
|if possible |Number   |Number     |Number   |Number of voting  |% of  voting
| 
|using       |of       |of         |of shares|rights            |rights (x)
| 
|the ISIN    |Shares   |Voting     +---------+---------+--------+------+-------
-+ 
|CODE        |         |Rights     |Direct   |Direct   |Indirect|Direct
|Indirect| 
|            |         |           |         |(xi)     |(xii)   |      |
| +------------+---------+-----------+---------+---------+--------+------+------- -+ 
|GB0009465807|6,566,933|6,566,933  |6,519,077|6,519,077|        |2.99 %| 
| +------------+---------+-----------+---------+---------+--------+------+------- -+


+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+------------ -+ 

|Type of       |Expiration|Exercise/          |Number of voting   |% of voting
| 
|financial     |date      |Conversion Period  |rights that may be |rights
| 
|instrument    |(xiii)    |(xiv)              |acquired if the    |
| 
|              |          |                   |instrument is      |
| 
|              |          |                   |exercised/         |
| 
|              |          |                   |converted.

         |
| +--------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+------------ -+ 
|              |          |                   |                   | 
| 
|N/A           |N/A       |N/A                |N/A                |N/A
| 
|              |          |                   |                   | 
| 
|              |          |                   |                   | 
| 
|              |          |                   |                   | 
| 
|              |          |                   |                   |
| +--------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+------------ -+


+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+--------+----------+----------+-------------------+------------- -+ 

|Type of      |Exercise|Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting   |% of voting
| 
|financial    |price   |date      |Conversion|rights instrument  |rights (xix,
| 
|instrument   |        |(xvii)    |period    |refers to          |xx)
| 
|             |        |          |(xviii)   |                   | 
| +-------------+--------+----------+----------+-------------------+-------+----- -+ 
|             |        |          |          |                   |Nominal|Delta
| 
|N/A          |N/A     |N/A       |N/A       |N/A
+-------+------+ 
|             |        |          |          |                   |N/A    |N/A
| +-------------+--------+----------+----------+-------------------+-------+----- -+


+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |Total (A+B+C) | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------ -+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------ -+ |6,519,077 |2.99 % | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------ -+


+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or| |the | |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |  | |N/A | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+


+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ 

|10. Name of the proxy holder:                    |Norges Bank             |
+-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ 
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will    |                        |
|cease                                            |N/A                     |
|to hold:                                         |                        |
+-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ 
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold|N/A                     |
|voting rights:                                   |                        |
+-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+


+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 

|                             |                                            |
|13. Additional information:  |None                                        |
+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|14. Contact name:            |Philippe Chiaroni                           |
+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|15. Contact telephone number:|+4724073297                                 |
+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: The Weir Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



857968946580R11


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


