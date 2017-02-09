Henderson Group FY16 Pre-tax Profit Down 17%; Lifts Dividend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Henderson Group":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Henderson Group Plc (HGG.



L), an asset management company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax declined 17 percent to 139.2 million pounds from 167.9 million pounds a year ago. Statutory earnings per share were 9.8 pence, down from 14.1 pence in the previous year.

Underlying profit before tax from total operations was 212.7 million pounds, down 3 percent from 220 million pounds last year. Continuing underlying earnings per share were 15.2 pence, compared to 17.2 pence last year.

However, net fee income from continuing operations decreased 3 percent to 583.7 million pounds from 601.8 million pounds pounds a year ago.

Assets under management as of December 31, 2016 increased 10 percent to 101.0 billion pounds from last year's 92 billion pounds.

Further, the board of directors of Henderson recommended a final dividend for the year of 7.30 pence per share, higher than last year's 7.20 pence per share. This takes the total dividend for the year to 10.5 pence per share. Henderson does not offer a dividend reinvestment plan.

Andrew Formica, Chief Executive of Henderson, said, "It is testament to our strategic progress over the past three years that we report assets under management and management fees at record levels - progress that has enabled us to continue to move forward through the proposed merger with Janus Capital Group. We are well advanced on our integration planning and are on track to complete the merger by the end of May."

