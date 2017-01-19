Erweiterte Funktionen



Halfords Group Q3 Revenue Up 11.4%; Acquires Minority Stake In TyresOnTheDrive




19.01.17 11:17
VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group Plc (HFD.L) Thursday announced 11.4 percent increase in third quarter revenues, while retails revenue climbed 13.1 percent and autocentres revenue improved 1.1 percent.


Like for like revenue for the group climbed 5.9 percent, with 7 percent increase in retail segment.


Looking ahead, the company expects net debt EBITDA to be around 0.8 times at the end of the financial year.


Further, the company announced an agreement with TyresOnTheDrive.com or TOTD, a UK mobile tyre fitting business to develop opportunities together and acquired a minority stake for up to 8 million pounds.


The company offered a dividend of 10 pence, payable in February.


