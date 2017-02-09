Erweiterte Funktionen

Gorilla-Shaped Cheeto Sells For $100,000




09.02.17 10:03
dpa-AFX


SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - A Flamin' Hot Cheeto that looks like Harambe gorilla was bid online for nearly $100,000.


eBay seller valuestampsinc posted a listing nearly a week ago for a Cheeto that vaguely resembled Harambe, the gorilla killed at the Cincinnati Zoo last year.

By Tuesday, the bidding had reached $99,900, and the auction had ended.


The product is with free shipping, while the bag is not included in the auction.


As per reports, the seller is Chris Astoyani, whose January 28 post featured side-by-side photographs of Harambe scaling a tree and the lookalike cheeto. In the item's description, Astoyani wrote, "Gorilla Hot Cheetos - RARE - One of a Kind Cheetos - Harambe Gorilla."


He started the auction off at $15, but dropped the selling price to $11.99 as no one seemed willing to bid. However, the bidding picked up later to end at $99,900.


In the latest developments, Astoyani reportedly said the buyer with the winning bid had backed out of the deal, and EBay is going through a list of 132 bids to determine the final buyer.


Astoyani plans to donate a portion of the winning bid to an animal rights group.


Harambe had made international headlines in May last year after he was shot and killed at the Cincinnati Zoo in order to save a four-year-old boy, who fell into his enclosure.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
