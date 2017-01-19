Google To Buy Twitter's Fabric

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alphabet A":

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL, GOOG) Google agreed to acquire a unit from Twitter Inc.



(TWTR) that runs a tool for developers to make mobile apps. The companies did not disclose any financial details including price.

Twitter launched the unit, called Fabric, in 2014 and it is now used by more than 580,000 mobile developers. The Fabric team is moving to Google, though Twitter declined to say how many employees that included.

Google said that it would fold Fabric and its employees into Google's Developer Product Group and that they would work with its Firebase team, which also makes a mobile-app tool for developers.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM